Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

  India   Politics  23 Nov 2021  Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC
India, Politics

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC

ANI
Published : Nov 23, 2021, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2021, 5:03 pm IST

Verma, who served as an Indian Foreign Service Officer, had been the national general secretary of Janata Dal (United)

Pavan Verma with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)
 Pavan Verma with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

New Delhi: Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday.

Verma, who served as an Indian Foreign Service Officer, had been the national general secretary of Janata Dal (United).

 

The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi. She is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.

Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kirti Azad will join TMC today in the national capital, informed sources.

Earlier this year, Congress leader from Assam Sushmita Dev and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined TMC. Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Yashwant Sinha had also joined TMC last March.

Tags: pavan varma, all india trinamool congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Centre to delay labor reform rollout to avoid more backlash ahead of elections

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building. (PTI file image)

Central Vista: SC dismisses plea challenging change in land use of plot

Kirti Azad (ANI file photo)

Congress leader Kirti Azad to join TMC in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport on Nov 25

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham