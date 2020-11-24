Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 Nov 2020  Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join TMC
India, Politics

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join TMC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 24, 2020, 5:06 am IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2020, 5:06 am IST

With an eye on the 30 per cent Muslim population in the state, the TMC had started cultivating Pasha, who was the AIMIM head in the state

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad. (PTI)
  AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Kolkata: The Trinamul Congress on Monday roped almost the entire West Bengal leadership of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) including its state "face" Sheikh Anwar Pasha in its fold, dealing a severe blow to Asaduddin Owaisi's outfit to stop it from snatching the Muslim votebank away from its command in the next year's Assembly Election in West Bengal.

With an eye on the 30 per cent Muslim population in the state, the TMC had started cultivating Mr Pasha, who was the AIMIM head in the state, and 17 other senior functionaries quietly in wake of the AIMIM's victory in five seats in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly polls. Among other leaders who quit the AIMIM and joined the TMC included Murshid Ahmed, Sheikh Hasibul Islam, Jamshed Ahmed, Intekhab Alam, Abul Kashem, Syed Rahaman and Anarul Mondal.

 

At the Trinamul Bhawan in the city, state minister Bratya Basu sitting next to Mr Pasha said, "He was the face of AIMIM and it's pillar here. Shunning communal and divisive politics however he and others joined our party in attraction of our party supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee's vision for peace and development."

Tearing into Mr Owaisi Mr Pasha alleged, "A section of people is taking our country to the path of destruction by misusing our faith. Lot of powers including those who wear saffron or green are eyeing Bengal. They are trying to create a division. AIMIM played a role in the polarisation of votes in Bihar which helped the BJP in forming the government there. But it will not happen in Bengal."

 

Tags: aimim in bengal, aimim to tmc, sheikh anwar pasha, owaisi party in bengal

Latest From India

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

Jammu & Kashmir police personnel show a damaged wall of a police post after an encounter in Nagrota yesterday, in Jammu district. (PTI)

India briefs envoys on JeM's sinister plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

2014-29 important for India’s progress: Modi

Passengers on their arrival from New Delhi by Shatabdi Express, at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (PTI)

Maharashtra makes COVID-19 negative report must for travellers from Delhi, 3 states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham