Sunday, Oct 23, 2022 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 Oct 2022  Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana
India, Politics

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

PTI
Published : Oct 23, 2022, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 23, 2022, 10:43 am IST

Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome at the Telangana-Karnataka border by Telangana Congress leaders when the yatra entered the state

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march.

Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome at the Telangana-Karnataka border by Telangana Congress leaders when the yatra entered the state.

Congress Lok Sabha member and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, and a number of party leaders welcomed Gandhi. Scores of activists were present at a bridge on Krishna river at the border when the yatra marched into Telangana.

The Wayanad MP walked briefly in Telangana and took a halt at Gudebellur in Narayanpet district of the state. He left for Hyderabad by a chopper and will later fly to Delhi, Congress sources said.

The yatra will be on break during Diwali for three days from Sunday noon till October 26, a press release from Telangana PCC said on Saturday.

After that, the yatra will resume on October 27 morning from Gudebellur. It will reach Makthal and continue for 16 days in Telangana, covering 19 assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies for a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

Gandhi will be undertaking 20-25 km 'padayatra' every day and interact with people during the foot march.

He will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, politicians, sports, business and cinema personalities.

Gandhi will visit some prayer halls, mosques and temples in Telangana. Inter-faith prayers will also be offered, the TPCC said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

Tags: rahul gandhi bharat yatri, bharat jodo yatra, congress bharat jodo yatra, telangana leg of bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

A woman poses with a cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as if receiving her appointment letter from him, during the launch of the Rozgar Mela, in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

PM Modi kicks off 'Rozgar Mela'; hands out 75k job appointments

Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Badrinath Temple in Chamoli district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

UP: PM Modi, CM Yogi to mark their presence at Deepotsava in Ayodhya

As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others injured when a Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh bound bus from Hyderabad collided with a truck (ANI)

15 killed as bus travelling from Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur collides with truck

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham