Centres loves us: Sharad Pawar's dig at Modi sarkar after I-T department sends notice

The veteran leader confirmed he received a notice asking for “clarification and explanation” on his election affidavits.

Mumbai: The income-tax department has issued a notice to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar seeking a clarification on his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. He took a dig at the Centre, saying the notice was sent to him because the government “loves us”.

The veteran Maharashtra leader on Tuesday confirmed he has received a notice from the Centre asking for a “clarification and explanation” on his election affidavits. “I got the notice yesterday. We are happy that they (Centre) have a special love for us (Pawar family) among all members. The notice was served by the I-T department after the Election Commission asked (it) to... We will reply to the notice,” he said.

The notice was in reference to the affidavits submitted in 2009-10, 2014 as well as 2020. Mr Pawar said the department was seeking some information and clarifications related to the last three elections, and similar notices were also sent to his daughter Supriya Sule, a Lok Sabha MP, Mr Pawar said.

Besides the NCP chief and Ms Sule, similar notices were also sent by the I-T department to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, the state environment minister.

The Election Commission is learnt to have reminded the Central Board of Direct Taxes of its request to probe the allegations of false affidavits being filed by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray and Supriya Sule.