India, Politics

BS Yediyurappa meets Shah ahead of hearing on Karnataka MLAs

The bypolls will be held on October 21 and counting will be held on October 24.

BS Yediyurappa (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on  Karnataka’s rebel Congress-Janata Dal-Secular MLAs’ plea, which were disqualified by the former Speaker, chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday met BJP national president and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Hopeful of a “positive judgement,” Mr Yeddiyurappa said since the speaker, during the earlier JD(S)-Congress government, did not follow “principles of natural justice,” the judgement would be in the BJP’s favour.

With the Election Commission announcing the bypolls on Assembly seats represented by the rebel member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Mr Yediyurappa rushed to Delhi to meet Mr Shah.

The bypolls will be held on October 21 and counting will be held on October 24. The rebel MLAs were disqualified by speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar under the tenth schedule after the rebel MLAs did not participate in the trust vote in July leading to ouster of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led government.

“We are hoping a positive verdict from  Supreme Court... Since the speaker has not followed principles of natural justice, the judgement would be in our favour,” Mr Yeddiyurappa said after the meeting.

During his meeting with Mr Shah, the Karnataka chief minister also sought `2,000 crore as urgent relief for the flood-affected state.

Tags: amit shah, b.s. yediyurappa

