17 disqualified K’taka MLAs must be allowed to contest bypoll elections: EC to SC

SC says it will hear on Sep 25 plea of disqualified Karnataka MLAs seeking interim relief in the matter.

Karnataka’s disqualified lawmakers on Monday also asked the Supreme Court to suspend the process to hold bypolls on their seats till a decision is taken on their appeal against the Speaker’s decision. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday heard the plea made by the Karnataka MLAs who had been disqualified by the Assembly Speaker two months ago just before the fall of the Karnataka government led by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka’s disqualified lawmakers on Monday also asked the Supreme Court to suspend the process to hold bypolls on their seats till a decision is taken on their appeal against the Speaker’s decision, reported Hindustan Times.

Election Commission told the apex court that bypolls for the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka should not be stayed. The Election Commission said that the Former Speaker's order disqualifying 17 MLAs cannot deprive them of right to contest bypolls in Karnataka.

The Congress and Janata Dal Secular lawmakers had resigned their seats in July. KR Ramesh, who was the speaker before the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government lost its majority, however, ruled that they had violated the anti-defection law and disqualified them.

