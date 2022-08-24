Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

  India   Politics  23 Aug 2022  Bihar Assembly speaker refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion
India, Politics

Bihar Assembly speaker refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 23, 2022, 11:40 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2022, 11:40 pm IST

The no-confidence motion moved against him by 55 Mahagathbandan MLAs was based on false charges, says Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha

A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting a bouquet to the State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)
 A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting a bouquet to the State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, a BJP legislator, has refused to resign from his post saying that the no-confidence motion moved against him by 55 Mahagathbandan MLAs was based on “false charges.”

His statement comes a day ahead of the special Assembly session called to elect a new Speaker and for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House. The grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan government has 164 MLAs in the 243-member House.

Normally the incumbent Speaker quits after the change of government. However, Sinha has remained in the position despite the JD(U) quitting the NDA on August 10 and forming a government with the RJD and the Congress.

“In the no-confidence motion, they have overlooked many rules (sansadiya niyam). Being bound to the rules I have refused to accept the notice sent to me. They have accused me of partisanship and having a dictator-like attitude in the House which is not correct. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self-respect. Therefore, I have decided not to quit,” Sinha told reporters.

 “He should have resigned on moral grounds. It’s been fourteen days now since more than four dozen MLAs moved a no-confidence against him”, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said.

A day after the formation of the new government in Bihar, around 55 MLAs had moved a no-confidence motion against the speaker.

The RJD says that “the special session is being convened for the new government to prove its majority on the floor of the house and to elect a new speaker”. The RJD insiders said that the party has also finalized the name of its leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary for the speaker’s post.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislature parties of the two houses are also likely to finalize the names of its leader of the opposition in the state assembly and legislative council.

BJP leaders said that “in the present context the party will also discuss the strategy to be adopted in the state assembly”.

BJP leaders said that former deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad will continue as the BJP legislature party leader in the state assembly in case it doesn’t decide on a new leader. 

Tags: bihar assembly, bihar chief minister nitish kumar, vijay kumar sinha, mahagathbandan, jd(u)-rjd alliance
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Raids by a central agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna. (ANI)

CBI raids RJD MLA over land for railways jobs case on day of Nitish floor test

Digvijaya Singh and Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announced details of the countrywide yatra at the party headquarters in Delhi. — PTI

Cong launches logo, website of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

Now-suspended BJP leader T. Raja Singh with supporters following his release, hours after his arrest over his alleged derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP suspends Raja Singh MLA after his arrest over Prophet remark

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham