Sunday, Aug 23, 2020 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
  India   Politics  23 Aug 2020  Rajan Gogoi could be BJP Assam CM candidate
India, Politics

Rajan Gogoi could be BJP Assam CM candidate

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2020, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2020, 2:05 pm IST

The KMSS leadership said the proposed party's name will be announced by Gogoi once he is released from jail

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (PTI file)
 Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (PTI file)

Guwahati: Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) is tipped to be BJP's chief ministerial candidate in Assam for Assembly polls 2021, according to Ex-Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Meanwhile, Peasant body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Saturday announced that it will launch a political party to fight the Assam assembly election in 2021 and its jailed leader Akhil Gogoi will be its chief ministerial candidate. Addressing a press conference here, the KMSS leadership said the proposed party's name will be announced by Gogoi once he is released from jail.

 

"We have prepared ourselves to form a new political party. It will be a regional party. People from all tribes, castes, communities, religions and languages will be a part of this party," KMSS President Bhasco De Saikia said. The new outfit will be a non-compromising political force and it will not be named after KMSS' earlier venture Gana Mukti Sangram-Asom.

"Because of our non-compromising position Akhil Gogoi is still inside the jail. By October, we hope he will be released. He will announce the name of the party after coming out of the jail. The name of the party has been finalised already," Saikia said. Gogoi is lodged in Guwahati central jail and is being probed by the National Investigation Agency for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act late in 2019. The Special NIA Court earlier this month rejected his bail plea.

 

Asked if Gogoi, who is the adviser of KMSS, will fight the polls, he replied in the affirmative.

"Yes Akhil Gogoi will fight the polls in 2021. He will be our CM candidate," Saikia said. "We are at present fighting for Akhil Gogoi's release. Responding to our appeals, the people of Assam have come forward and contributed large amounts to carry forward the legal battle," Saikia said.

Elaborating on the proposed party, he said all intellectual preparation for the new party is ready as is its constitution.

"The work agenda will be known as Asombasir Jatiya Karmahuchi and it will be the basis of the future modern Assamese society. We will send the constitution and the agenda to all district committees and our sister organisations. Then we will make these public and seek the peoples' opinion on them," he said.

 

The KMSS leader said the proposed political party will fight against all forms of communal forces and appealed to regional forces to come forward and join hands to defeat the ruling BJP and its allies.

"Our goal is to create a politically federal, economically self reliant, socially and culturally inclusive, and mentally scientific Assam. The KMSS will remain as an independent organisation like today and the political party will be separate," Saikia said. Asked if KMSS has spoken to opposition parties in the state and All Assam Students' Union, which too is foraying into politics, Saikia said "We have not talked to Congress or AASU yet. We all have to unite. The need of the hour is to join hands." About the number of constituencies that the new front will contest, Saikia said it is being worked out and will be announced later.

 

The KMSS leaders, the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) have been separately making public statements about forming new regional political parties since the protests against the CAA in December 2019. On August 19 student and youth bodies AASU and AJYCP set up an 18-member committee of prominent personalities to suggest the two organisation's future course of action, a step towards their much-talked about political entry ahead of state Assembly polls.

Senior journalist and Rajya Sabha Member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, who was supported by opposition parties Congress and AIUDF, too recently floated a new regional entity 'Anchalik Gana Morcha' to fight the assembly election slated for March- April in 2021.

 

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi had announced that Congress is working on to form a 'Grand Alliance' of non-BJP parties, including the AIUDF, Left and AGM, to oust the ruling party in the assembly elections and kept doors open for any new parties.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly in 2016 had given a fractured mandate and no party got the absolute majority in the current House. The ruling BJP is in the government with support from the AGP and BPF along with one Independent MLA.

Tags: chief justice of india ranjan gogoi, krishak mukti sangram samiti, kmss
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh

Congress needs leadership accepted by the entire party, says Amarinder Singh

Sonia Gandhi (File photo)

Top Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi seeking collective leadership, another group bats for Rahul

Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Govt must consider students' concerns on NEET, JEE: Rahul Gandhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar poses with newly joined members of JD(U) in Patna. — PTI photo

BJP, JD(U), LJP turn allies for Bihar Assembly elections

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham