Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

India, Politics

UP cabinet expansion: Yogi Adityanath allocates portfolios, Suresh Khanna given finance

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 8:34 am IST

Satish Dwivedi will look after the Basic Education Department, the statement added.

On Wednesday, Adityanath inducted 18 new members in his council of ministers in the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in the state two and a half years ago. (Photo: File)
 On Wednesday, Adityanath inducted 18 new members in his council of ministers in the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in the state two and a half years ago. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday allocated portfolios to ministers inducted into the expanded cabinet, keeping 37 departments with him.

The Finance Department was given to Suresh Kumar Khanna and Ashotosh Tondon got the charge of the Urban Development Ministry, according to an official statement.

Jai Pratap Singh was given the Medical Education and Family Welfare Department, previously held by state government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, it said.

Satish Dwivedi will look after the Basic Education Department, the statement added.

On Wednesday, Adityanath inducted 18 new members in his council of ministers in the first reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in the state two and a half years ago.

Tags: uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, suresh khanna, bjp

Latest From India

Ramesh made the remarks while launching a book, 'Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India' written by Kapil Satish Komireddi, a political analyst. (Photo: File)

Jairam Ramesh sends out a message to Oppn hailing Narendra Modi's governance

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa expanded his cabinet last Tuesday, inducting 17 Ministers. (Phtoo: File)

Yediyurappa to meet Amit Shah, PM Modi on portfolio allocation

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said that as many as 10 MLAs from the TDP are ready to join the ruling YSRCP if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accepts them. (Photo: ANI)

Srinivasa Rao says, '10 TDP MLAs ready to join YSRCP, if Jagan Reddy accepts'

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in the case, had approached the top court against the high court's August 20 verdict. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea today

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

2

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

3

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

4

Forget Apple AirPods; these ‘Buds’ get the excellent rating

5

French zoo upset that visitors wrote names on rhino's back

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham