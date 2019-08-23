Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

Srinivasa Rao says, '10 TDP MLAs ready to join YSRCP, if Jagan Reddy accepts'

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 8:17 am IST

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Srujuna Chaudhary had earlier alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking revenge from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said that as many as 10 MLAs from the TDP are ready to join the ruling YSRCP if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accepts them. (Photo: ANI)
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said that as many as 10 MLAs from the TDP are ready to join the ruling YSRCP if Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accepts them.

"Four Rajya Sabha MP's joined the BJP from TDP. If Jagan accepts, 10 TDP MLAs are ready to join YSRCP," Srinivasa Rao said here.

He further lashed out at former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his allegation that the floods were "artificial" (man-made) and that the state government was conspiring to drown his house located on the banks of the Krishna River.

"Chandrababu has invented a new word - artificial floods. If Chandrababu can create artificial floods, we are requesting you to send floods to Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, where there are no rains," he said.

Following incessant rains in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Tehsildar of Tadepalli village had earlier served a notice to Naidu to vacate his house.

On Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana's recent comments on Amaravati, Srinivasa Rao said, "Botsa didn't say to change the capital city of Amaravati. He said expenditures are increasing in Amaravati when it is compared with other places. Capital city Amaravati is in the flood-prone area. That is why it is taking much more money to construct buildings there. People money is being wasted."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Srujuna Chaudhary had earlier alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking revenge from his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu. "He (Jagan) is using his power to take revenge from Opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu. He should abandon his personal enmity (with TDP chief) and focus on governing the state," Chaudhary said.

On this, Srinivasa Rao said, "Srujuna is always giving support to Chandrababu against YSRCP government. The government just came two months ago. It will take time to resolve all the problems. That is why Jagan stopped tenders of Polavaram and Amaravati. The government will filter corrupt persons."

