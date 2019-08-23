Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Singhvi come out in support of Jairam Ramesh

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 5:17 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 5:21 pm IST

‘I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing,’ Tharoor said.

‘Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward,’ Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said. (Photo: File)
 ‘Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward,’ Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor on Friday come out in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh, saying demonising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "wrong" and he should be praised for doing the right things.

Read | Congress' Singhvi, Jairam Ramesh sends out a message to Oppn hailing Modi

While Singhvi said Modi's acts must be judged issue-wise, not person-wise, Tharoor said praising the prime minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition's criticism of him. "Always said demonising Modi wrong. Not only is he PM of nation, a one way opposition actually helps him," Singhvi tweeted while echoing Ramesh's views. "Acts are always good, bad and indifferent-they must be judged issue-wise and not person-wise. Certainly, Ujjawala scheme is only one amongst other good deeds," he said.

 

 

Tharoor also joined him saying, "As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time."

PTI had reported that at a book launch on Wednesday, former Union minister Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story" and added that not recognising his work and demonising him all the time was not going to help.

It is time we recognize Modi's work and what he did between 2014 and 2019 due to which he was voted back to power by over "30 per cent of the electorate", Ramesh had said. He had also cited how successful the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUJ) had turned out for the prime minister.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also agreed with Singhvi saying, "Very true sir. Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Hope Mr Modi and team also realise this." "Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward. Criticisms should be on policies, not personalities," she said.

Countering Ramesh, former Union minister and Congress veteran K K Tewary said some "self propagating" leaders in the Congress had "hijacked" the party and were making all kinds of comments that were not in the interest of the party. "Some self-propagating leaders in the party, who never fight elections and find a sanctuary in the Rajya Sabha, have hijacked the party," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 37.4 per cent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and won a whopping 303 seats of its own. The NDA, as a whole, secured nearly 45 per cent of the total votes polled.

Tags: shashi tharoor, abhishek manu singhvi, jairam ramesh, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sitharaman passed the onus of the slowing economy on 'US-China trade war' and 'currency devaluation'. (Photo: ANI)

Reform process continues, haven't lost momentum: FM on slowing economy

A counter-case was also registered against the manager upon Babar's complaint that the latter abused him. (Photo: Representational)

MNS corporator `slaps' hospital official over patient's bill

The two organisations also put forth a 'code of conduct' for providing non-judgemental service to unmarried women which is to be followed by all doctors in Delhi. (Photo: Representational)

DMA supports campaign for 'non-judgmental sexual health services' to unmarried women

Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @AAPkiAlkaLamba)

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham