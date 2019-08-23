Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 5:06 pm IST

Responding to allegations, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the House that he will get the charge probed.

Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @AAPkiAlkaLamba)
 Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @AAPkiAlkaLamba)

New Delhi: Rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for "defying" his directions.

On the second day of the Monsoon session, the Chandni Chowk legislator in a special mention alleged that two families recently had to purchase medicines from private shops despite the Delhi government's claim that drugs were provided free of cost at its hospitals. Lamba claimed that the matter was related to GB Pant Hospital under the Delhi government.

Responding to allegations, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the House that he will get the charge probed. Lamba continued to raise the issue despite the Speaker asking her to sit down. When she did not relent, Goel ordered her to be marshalled out of the House.

Tags: alka lamba, aap mla, ram niwas goel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sitharaman passed the onus of the slowing economy on 'US-China trade war' and 'currency devaluation'. (Photo: ANI)

Reform process continues, haven't lost momentum: FM on slowing economy

A counter-case was also registered against the manager upon Babar's complaint that the latter abused him. (Photo: Representational)

MNS corporator `slaps' hospital official over patient's bill

‘Nation building is an ongoing process carried on by successive governments. Instead of trying to diminish Pandit Nehru they should accept his and Congress's immense contribution and carry it forward,’ Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee said. (Photo: File)

Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Singhvi come out in support of Jairam Ramesh

The two organisations also put forth a 'code of conduct' for providing non-judgemental service to unmarried women which is to be followed by all doctors in Delhi. (Photo: Representational)

DMA supports campaign for 'non-judgmental sexual health services' to unmarried women

MOST POPULAR

1

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

2

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

3

Realme 5 Review: Budget? Mid-range? Bit of Both!

4

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

5

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham