Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 10:24 AM IST

India, Politics

H D Deve Gowda targets Siddaramaiah over Karnataka govt collapse

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 10:11 am IST

Gowda said: ‘Without taking Siddaramaiah into confidence Sonia and Rahul said Kumaraswamy is next CM, it was their wrong decision.’

Continuing to target Siddaramaiah, the former prime minister termed the Congress high command decision wrong, a day after he had alleged that a few Congress friends wanted to unseat the coalition government as they could not see Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. (Photo: File)
 Continuing to target Siddaramaiah, the former prime minister termed the Congress high command decision wrong, a day after he had alleged that a few Congress friends wanted to unseat the coalition government as they could not see Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday indicated that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed because the national party's high command decided to make his son HD Kumaraswamy the chief minister without consulting its leader Siddaramaiah.

Continuing to target Siddaramaiah, the former prime minister termed the Congress high command decision wrong', a day after he had alleged that a few Congress friends wanted to unseat the coalition government as they could not see Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister.

"I have clearly said that without taking Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister for five years, into confidence Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi all of a sudden came and said Kumaraswamy is the next Chief Minister, it was their wrong decision," Gowda told reporters on Thursday.

He was referring to his interview to a newspaper in which he had held Siddaramiah responsible for the collapse of the government last month, but in remarks made on Wednesday did not name Siddaramaiah.

The coalition government collapsed on July 22 after the confidence motion moved Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the Assembly, bringing to an end his 14-month long turbulent tenure marked by dissidence within the Congress.

Raising a banner of rebellion, sixteen MLAs (13 from the Congress and 3 JD(S)) had resigned as legislators which culminated in the fall of the coalition government.

Siddaramaiah had come under criticism after the government collapsed as most of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, Munirathna and K Sudhakar, were considered his loyalists.

However, rubbishing claims that he instigated those MLAs to resign and destabilise the government, Siddaramaiah had called the allegation as false made with malafide intention.

Congress and JD(S) considered as arch rivals, especially in old Mysuru region, had bitterly fought against each other during the 2018 Assembly polls, but joined hands after the elections threw up a hung verdict to keep BJP, the single largest party in the 225 member Assembly, out of power.

Since day one, the government was facing trouble from within as barring the top leaders of both parties, their rank and file did not accepted the alliance.

Reflecting strains in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy had once said he was "not happy" being in the top post and was swallowing the pain like ''Vishakantha'' (Lord Shiva), who drank poison.

At one stage, many legislators and also Ministers from the Congress demanded that their legislature party chief Siddaramaiah be made the Chief Minister, prompting Kumaraswamy to even threatening to step down before the rebels took the decisive step of resigning as MLAs.

Following the collapse of the government, BJP under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa has assumed power on July 26 and proved its majority in the Assembly two days later.

Tags: karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s), hd deve gowda, hd kumaraswamy, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

The inquiry commission will question them on their submitted affidavits. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Bhima Koregaon case: Inquiry Commission summons Gadling, Dhawale to appear before court

On Wednesday evening, Azad and his supporters had taken to the streets to protest against the razing of the temple and clashed with the police. (Photo: File)

Ravidas temple row: Muslim body extends support to Bhim Army

The court, however, allowed family members and lawyers to meet the Congress leader for 30 minutes every day and that a medical examination should be done every 48 hours. (Photo: File)

Law will take its own action against P Chidambaram: Telangana BJP president K Laxman

A few days back, Singh in a video had said, 'I am not scared of being arrested. I will surrender in the next three-four days.

'I won't surrender before Bihar police,' says Mokama MLA Anant Singh

MOST POPULAR

1

Four new Apple Watch Series 5 models coming

2

Latest iPhone 11 leak details Apple’s powerful secret

3

Exclusive Apple leak confirms every last iPhone 11 detail

4

Ex-Speaker admits lifting computers, ACs from Andhra Assembly to prevent spoilage

5

Yamaha XSR250 on the cards?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham