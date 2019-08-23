Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, Politics

Economy in ICU, govt issuing 'look out notice' for those defending civil liberties: Kibal Sibal

ANI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 11:03 am IST

This comes a day after Sibal had expressed his discontent over Chidambaram's arrest and termed it 'drama' and 'political persecution'.

Targetting the Centre over slowdown in the country's economy and the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said while the economy is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the government has issued a "look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties. (Photo: File)
 Targetting the Centre over slowdown in the country's economy and the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said while the economy is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the government has issued a "look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Targetting the Centre over slowdown in the country's economy and the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said while the economy is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the government has issued a "look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties.

Taking to Twitter, the former Law Minister said the developments in the last few weeks have shown that both the economy and the cause of liberty need a "stimulus package".

"The economy is in ICU and government has issued a "look out notice" for all those defending civil liberties," he tweeted.

This comes a day after Sibal had expressed his discontent over Chidambaram's arrest and termed it "drama" and "political persecution".

On August 21, the Delhi High Court dismissed Chidambaram's plea for bail. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a look-out notice against him on Wednesday in the INX media case. A special anti-corruption court on Thursday sent the Congress leader to CBI custody till August 26.

In July, Sibal had said the economy was going through a "very difficult" phase as many sectors were in doldrums which are "not good" signs so far as the government's five trillion dollar economy target was concerned.

"Our economy is going through a very difficult phase. Our manufacturing sector is in doldrums. In fact, just the other day there was a report saying that Maruti Suzuki has had a revenue dip of about 16 per cent. Tatas have a revenue dip," he said while participating in a debate over Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha.

Tags: kapil sibal, congress, chidambaram, economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

His co-workers on Thursday took out a large scale protest demanding strict action against the accused. (Photo: ANI)

UP: FIR registered against BJP MLA, aides for beating up govt officer in Sitapur

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the plea challenging the validity of law which makes triple talaq among Muslims punishable offence. (Photo: File)

SC to review triple talaq validity, sends notice to Centre

The BPO was earlier part of the Essar Group and was sold in 2017 to private equity firm Capital Square Partners. (Photo: ANI)

IT sector in Kashmir to get a boost, generate more jobs

Tamil Nadu police launched a combing operation following the alert which included raids at several locations. (Representational Image)

TN put on high alert after intel warns of 6 LeT members entering state

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump's message to G7 leaders this weekend: 'Be more like US'

2

India's fiscal scene has never been better in 300 years: Narayana Murthy

3

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

4

Four new Apple Watch Series 5 models coming

5

Latest iPhone 11 leak details Apple’s powerful secret

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham