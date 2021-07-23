Friday, Jul 23, 2021 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 Jul 2021  Row over Pegasus again, TMC MP tears papers
India, Politics

Row over Pegasus again, TMC MP tears papers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 23, 2021, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2021, 8:27 am IST

Both Houses were adjourned till Friday after several adjournments in the course of the day

As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. (PTI file photo)
 As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Amid high drama in the Rajya Sabha, the Pegasus snooping issue rocked both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition protested over a range of issues, but things got particularly heated when Trinamul Congress MP Santanu Sen snatched the statement paper from electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he rose to speak on the snooping controversy.

Both Houses were adjourned till Friday after several adjournments in the course of the day. The Lok Sabha was adjourned repeatedly after the Opposition protested vociferously and refused to relent despite repeated requests from the Chair. The Upper House too saw several adjournments and could not transact any business as the Opposition cornered the government on a number of issues. These included the income-tax raids on some media groups, the alleged Pegasus spyware controversy and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the government, among others.

 

High drama unfolded in the Rajya Sabha after lunch as the Opposition staged a protest over these issues. Things got particularly heated when Trinamul MP Santanu Sen snatched a statement paper from electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as he rose to speak on the Pegasus snooping controversy. Mr Sen tore the paper and threw it towards the deputy chairman, Mr Harivansh, who was in the Chair.

As soon as Mr Vaishnaw, who was due to make a statement on the phone tapping issue, rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. Mr Harivansh urged the protesting MPs to desist from “unparliamentary behaviour” and go back to their seats and let the minister complete his statement.

 

As Mr Vaishnav began delivering his statement, TMC MP Santanu Sen went to his seat and snatched the paper from the minister and tore it apart, thus preventing him from speaking for a while. As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid another copy of it on the table of the House and the House had to be adjourned. But before that, a heated exchange took place between Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Trinamool MP and marshals had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

“Members seem to be not interested in discussing the people’s issues,” Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said while adjourning the proceedings for the day in Rajya Sabha.

 

Mr Vaishnaw’s statement on the alleged snooping allegations was a repeat of what he said on Monday. He reiterated that “illegal surveillance is not possible” in India “with the checks and balances in our laws and our robust institutions”.

“In India, there is a well-established procedure through which lawful interception of electronic communication is carried out for the purpose of national security, particularly on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, by agencies at the Centre and the states. The requests for these lawful interceptions of electronic communication are made as per relevant rules under the provisions of Section 5(2) of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 and Section 69 of the Information Technology Act 2000. Each case of interception or monitoring has to be approved by the competent authority… There is an established oversight mechanism in the form of a review committee headed by the Union Cabinet Secretary… The procedure, therefore, ensures that any interception or monitoring of any information is done as per the due process of law. The framework and institutions have withstood the test of time,” Mr Vaishnaw said in his statement, that was tabled. He added that the Israeli company whose technology had been allegedly used had denied these claims outright.

 

 

Tags: pegasus snooping row, trinamul congress mp santanu sen, electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw, pegasus rocks parliament, rajya sabha adjourned pegasus row, union minister hardeep singh puri, rajya sabha chairman m. venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The utterances of Navjot Singh Sidhu against the Punjab government and the sitting chief minister had made the situation uncomfortable for many Congressmen from the state. — ANI file photo

Truce in Punjab?: Amarinder to attend Sidhu event today

Officials claimed that massive surveillance, both human and technical, has been mounted by the security agencies along with the Delhi police to constantly monitor the movement of drones in Delhi and its adjoining areas. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Delhi, NCR put on high alert over possible drone attack ahead of August 15

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

India in touch with various countries for COVID-19 vaccine import: MEA

When the House re-assembled at 4 pm after the repeated adjournments, the uproarious scenes continued even as Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting members to go back to their seats. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till Friday amid Opposition uproar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham