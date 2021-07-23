Friday, Jul 23, 2021 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 Jul 2021  Delhi, NCR put on high alert over possible drone attack ahead of August 15
India, All India

Delhi, NCR put on high alert over possible drone attack ahead of August 15

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 23, 2021, 8:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2021, 8:29 am IST

Sources said these “inputs were being taken very seriously” as Pak-based terror groups repeatedly used drones for subversive activities

Officials claimed that massive surveillance, both human and technical, has been mounted by the security agencies along with the Delhi police to constantly monitor the movement of drones in Delhi and its adjoining areas. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 Officials claimed that massive surveillance, both human and technical, has been mounted by the security agencies along with the Delhi police to constantly monitor the movement of drones in Delhi and its adjoining areas. (Representational Photo:AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region has been put on high alert following intelligence inputs of a drone attack after these targeted key defence and installations in the Jammu sector close to the India-Pakistan border recently. With Independence Day on August 15 just a few weeks away, home ministry sources said these “inputs were being taken very seriously” as Pakistan-based terror groups have repeatedly used drones for subversive activities in both Kashmir and Punjab in the past few weeks.

The Intelligence Bureau in an alert informed the home ministry that following the “recent experimentation with drones in terror activities like targeting defence installations near border areas and the dropping of weapons and narcotics, terror groups want to target the national capital and its adjoining areas”.

 

Officials claimed that massive surveillance, both human and technical, has been mounted by the security agencies along with the Delhi police to constantly monitor the movement of drones in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Security is in any case usually strengthened in Delhi and its neighbourhood in the run-up to Independence Day.

The intelligence agencies have in their inputs claimed that a module of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba terror group could possibly target some areas in Delhi and nearby areas in the next few weeks. A detailed data of drones with private individuals is also being scrutinised by the Delhi police.

“We have concrete information that Lashkar is feeling encouraged by the successful attempt on the Air Force Station in Jammu and the dropping of weapons in border villages of Punjab. They now want to try the same in Delhi before the Independence Day celebrations to create a bigger impact. But we have started technical and human surveillance to deal with the fresh threat,” a senior intelligence official said.

 

The sources said a detailed audit of drones and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) available with private individuals was being done not just in Delhi but also in the surrounding areas like Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad.

Tags: delhi drone attack, ncr drone attack, delhi ncr high alert, independence day drone attack alert delhi, recent drone attacks defence installations, surveillance heightened drone attack alert, lashkar-e-tayyaba, audit of unmanned aerial vehicles drones, gurgaon faridabad ghaziabad noida on alert drone attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The utterances of Navjot Singh Sidhu against the Punjab government and the sitting chief minister had made the situation uncomfortable for many Congressmen from the state. — ANI file photo

Truce in Punjab?: Amarinder to attend Sidhu event today

As soon as Mr Vaishnaw rose to speak, the Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government. (PTI file photo)

Row over Pegasus again, TMC MP tears papers

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

India in touch with various countries for COVID-19 vaccine import: MEA

When the House re-assembled at 4 pm after the repeated adjournments, the uproarious scenes continued even as Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting members to go back to their seats. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till Friday amid Opposition uproar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham