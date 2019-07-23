Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 06:43 PM IST

India, Politics

Rebel MLAs have full protection against disqualification: Rohatgi

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 5:44 pm IST

The lawyer said that if the floor test does not happen today, they will seek

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing rebel Karnataka MLAs (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing rebel Karnataka MLAs (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing rebel Karnataka MLAs, on Tuesday said they enjoy protection from the Supreme Court against disqualification and they were free to participate or not in the proceedings in the Assembly during the trust vote.

"15 MLAs who have got protection from the Supreme Court last week. They have protection in as much as they have the option of appearing in the proceedings or not because they have been issued a whip. A whip is the basis of disqualification so that the Supreme Court's order granting them protection is a protection against the whip. The whip's enforcement by disqualification is accordingly also protected," senior Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohatgi told reporters after the court proceedings today.

"I have advised 15 MLAs not to attend the proceedings because they enjoy protection from the Supreme Court," he said.

When asked about Congress petition for disqualifying rebel MLAs, Rohatgi said, "Yes. They were filed on July 10. But the protection was granted by the Supreme Court and it was filed after the court's order. So, they are fully covered by any process of disqualification either based on resignation or not based on resignation or based on the whip for appearing. They are completely protected and are not obliged to appear in these proceedings (in the Assembly)."

The lawyer said that if the floor test, as assured by the Speaker does not happen today, they will seek "operative direction" from the apex court in this regard.

The apex court today deferred hearing till Wednesday on a petition moved by two Independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction for concluding the floor test in the state Assembly.

The hearing was deferred by the bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi after Karnataka Assembly Speaker told the court that the trust vote is likely to be held today.

Tags: karnataka, jd(s), congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A civilian was injured in Pakistani firing in Balnoi village along the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

Pak Army fires at Indian posts along LoC for second consecutive day

After the Pulwama attack, the Central government had given emergency powers to the three services to buy whatever equipment is required by them for safeguarding the borders with Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)

In first 50 days, Modi govt spent Rs 8,500 crore on defence deals

The doctors here went on a strike on Monday, demanding implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, leaving health facilities on halt in Sir Sunder Lal Hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Doctors' strike continues for second day at Sri Sunder Lal Hospital in Varanasi

On July 17, the woman had tried to kill herself by slashing her abdomen in front of District Rural Police headquarters, but was saved by the personnel. (Photo: File | Representational)

Thane cop foils woman's bid to end life

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

2

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

3

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

4

Nick Jonas' shirtless photos go viral, netizens want to play with his 'love handles'

5

No way you're treated worse than me: At meeting with Imran, Trump slams US media

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham