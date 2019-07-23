Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:22 PM IST

India, Politics

Mamata writes to PM Modi, urges to reverse corporatisation of ordnance factories

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2019, 6:54 pm IST

'I request you to stall and reverse the process in the greater interest of national security,' Banerjee wrote in the letter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stall and reverse the process of corporatisation of ordnance factories in Kolkata.

"I have been receiving reports about a decision that the government has apparently been taking to corporatise all ordnance factories, including Ordnance Factory Board. I request you to stall and reverse the process in the greater interest of national security," Banerjee wrote in the letter.

Further, she said, "Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) with its headquarters in the Ayudh Bhavan, Kolkata, is the world's largest government set-up for manufacturing arms and ammunition for a country's armed forces. It has often been called the fourth pillar of the Indian defence apparatus."

"Founded in 1775, the set-up now includes 41 factories all over the country, 9 training institutes, about 1.6 lakh officers and employees, and it produces a vast range of arms and equipment that enable our soldiers to guard our frontiers," she added.

While stating how shocked and surprised she was that not even an iota of stakeholders consultation took place till now, she said: "At least the government of West Bengal has not received any inkling of discourses that have led to such inexplicable initiatives in the Government of India."

"While the industrial policy of our country has gradually been made more and more friendly to the private players in the market, there are some core and strategic areas where the state is yet to abdicate its paramount role," the letter further read.

Tags: ordnance factory board, mamata banerjee, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

In the wake of the floods, 124 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality, be it natural or man-made. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: Around 50 houses destroyed in Madhubani

'Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,' said Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax, Media and Technical Policy), in a statement. (Photo: Representational)

Date for filing Income Tax Returns extended to August 31, 2019

The first meeting of the committee will be held at North Block in the Home Ministry. (Photo: ANI)

First meet of committee on Assam Assembly seats reservation on Wednesday

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday took to twitter to take a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted pictures of him playing with a baby in in his Parliament office. (Photo: File)

Omar Abdullah takes jibe at PM playing with baby in Parliament

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman adopts stray dog that saved her from assault

2

Watch: Lioness’ reaction to a grand violin performance

3

Aspirin could be bad for your heart

4

Trump has made 10,786 false and misleading claims till June 7

5

Nick Jonas' shirtless photos go viral, netizens want to play with his 'love handles'

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham