Rahul's stand on India-China conflict helps enemy country: Shivraj

Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress, particularly Gandhi, for making ‘baseless’ assertions on India-China border conflict

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took serious exception to the stand taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the raging India-China border dispute, lamenting that the latter’s recent comments on the issue were only helping the enemy country.

“Who will make him (Rahul Gandhi) understand that his stand on the issue only benefits the enemy country”, Mr Chouhan said in his Twitter post.

Mr Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress, particularly Mr Gandhi, for making ‘baseless’ assertions on India-China border conflict to target prime minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts posted in his Twitter account.

“Ruling and Opposition parties should stay united at this juncture. This is true ‘Rashtra Dharm’ and political ‘Dharm’. But, who could make him (Rahul Gandhi) realize this' ', a twitter post by him said.

“I plead the Congress and its leaders not to do harm to the interest of the nation for narrow political gains (by making such statements), '' he said and appealed to Congress leaders to desist from politicizing the issue in the interest of the country.

“I noticed in the last few days that Congress and its leaders particularly Rahul Gandhi were running a pre-meditated campaign against the prime minister as well as the country. The campaign’s foundation is based on lies”, another twitter post by him said.