Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

India, Politics

First independent woman MP from K'taka urges 50 pc reservation for women in LS

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 2:10 pm IST

‘Why not 50 per cent? I would love to see half of the members in the House to be women,’ MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said.

The MP asserted that being an independent candidate freed her from the burden of towing the line of a particular party and could raise the issues of her constituency independently. (Photo: PTI)
 The MP asserted that being an independent candidate freed her from the burden of towing the line of a particular party and could raise the issues of her constituency independently. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: New actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, who made history by becoming the first independent woman candidate to enter the Lok Sabha from Karnataka, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, envisions a House that comprises 50 per cent female members.

“We have debated a lot about providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha. But why not 50 per cent? I would love to see half of the members in the House to be women,” the MP from Mandya seat of Karnataka told IANS.

Talking about  her first time experience in the Parliament, “My first time at Parliament was like the first day at school or college. It was a mix of nervousness and excitement. The learning curve however is exciting,” she also said.

The MP asserted that being an independent candidate freed her from the burden of towing the line of a particular party and could raise the issues of her constituency independently.

She also said, among other things, revival of the lakes is on her priority. “During my campaign, I saw that many lakes have dried up. Women have to walk several miles to fill water to meet their daily requirement. I have already met the Jal Shakti Minister and have submitted a memorandum in this regard.”

“Mandya is a sugarcane growing belt. The farmers are not getting proper price for their produce; I want to raise this issue on priority. Connectivity and road infrastructure is another area of concern, which I would like to bring the government’s attention to,” she told AINS.

Ambareesh also mentioned that she received support from unexpected quarters as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not field a candidate against her, where Congress, fielded Nikhil Kumaraswamy. It is interesting to note that her husband was a part of Congress.

“I received immense support from my people and I am grateful for that. I defeated my rival by 1.2 lakh votes in my debut election. I was disillusioned after my husband’s death, but this win has given me immense hope to carry my husband’s legacy forward.”

Though an independent candidate, Sumalatha expects support from the BJP government in the Centre in resolving the issues of her constituency. She also said that she would give her support to other parties based on Karnataka issues. “I will support the decisions that benefit the people of my constituency as well as Karnataka.”

Tags: sumalatha ambareesh, karnataka, mandya, bjp, jd(s)-congress alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The alleged sexual assault that took place last month was brought to notice of customs authorities by a 'whistleblower'. (Photo: Representational)

Internal committee probes sexual assault of Uzbek woman by customs officials

The workers of the Vikarabad Municipality have come under the scanner for allegedly killing 20 stray dogs on June 19. (Representational Image)

T'gana: Municipality kills 20 stray dogs, police recovers bodies from dump yard

The man, Shehzad, was living at his relatives' house and took the extreme step on Saturday. (Photo: Representational)

Upset over divorce, UP man ends his life

BJP then pitched Yadav against Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Guna for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter)

Mocked for trying to take selfie with Scindia, Guna MP, now posts selfie with PM

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

2

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

3

PTron Musicbot Mini review: Tiny wonder!

4

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

5

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham