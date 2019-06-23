‘India gaining broader space globally’: Jaishankar marks 5 points at diplomatic meet

He also outlined India's foreign policy going forward, including strengthening global partnerships and global position of India in future.

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar put forth five points he is working on and highlighted India's role in the global arena during the dinner hosted by him here on Saturday, according to the Ambassador of Iceland to India, Gudmundur Arni Stefansson.

"He (Jaishankar) had five points which he said he's working on. India is coming to the international arena in a much broader space than before," the Ambassador told ANI after the event.

The EAM talked about the Indian economy (especially Indian exports), peace, environment, India's position as the most populous nation in the world and a general overview of its neighbourhood policy during the dinner. He also outlined India's foreign policy going forward, including strengthening global partnerships and the global position of India in the future.

"The EAM made very important remarks in which he (outlined) the key direction of foreign policy and he stressed that India would try to interact and engage with all the regions across the world. He highlighted a number of priorities, especially strengthening the global partnership and the global position of India in the future," Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau, said while speaking to ANI.

Jaishankar reaffirmed his support for the diplomatic community, telling the gathered envoys that the Ministry of External Affairs would be the first point of contact for them, Pham added.

"What we liked most is that he said that both he and the MoS are at our disposal. And they will try to get our voice heard in other ministries, along with making sure that the MEA is the first point of contact for all ambassadors. We are very pleased with this interaction and we thank MEA for this initiative," The Vietnamese Ambassador stated.

Pham also assured Vietnam's support to India in discharging its global responsibility.

All the envoys lauded the EAM's gesture, with one even calling him "a very good" choice for the post.

"You have the right man on the spot! Overall, what I'm saying is that you have a very good one at your post," Stefansson said while appreciating Jaishankar.

"It's not to be taken for granted that a foreign minister meets soon after taking office. We have more than 150 diplomatic missions here and he went from table to table to talk with as many Ambassadors as possible so everybody could have a little chat," Walter J. Lindner, the German Ambassador to India told ANI. He also called the dinner "inspiring" in a tweet later.