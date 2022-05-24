Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Last Update : 12:50 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 May 2022  Assam CM wants name of Madrasa removed
India, Politics

Assam CM wants name of Madrasa removed

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : May 23, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2022, 11:37 pm IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the conversion of 740 government-run madrasas into general educational institutions

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (DC file photo)
 Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (DC file photo)

Guwahati: In what has triggered a fresh debate over madrasa education, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who ordered the conversion of 740 government-run madrasas into general educational institutions on Sunday, said that the word madrasa should cease to exist and there should be modern education in all schools.

Addressing a media conclave organised by ‘Panchjanya’ and ‘Organiser’, Sarma said, He said, “Till this word — madrasa — exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell children that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go.”

 

He said that children should study the Quran but at home. Claiming that admitting children to madrasas was a violation of their human rights, Sarma said, “The stress should be on science, maths, biology, botany, zoology. There should be normal education in schools. Religious texts can be taught at home. But in schools, they should study to become doctors, engineers, professors and scientists.”

Sarma was of the view that entry to a religious institution should be at an age where individuals can make their own decisions.

He was asked about madrasa students who can recite the Quran. He replied: “...if a madrasa going child is meritorious, it is because of his Hindu heritage... at one point of time all Muslims were Hindus.”

 

The remark of Assam Chief Minister has not gone down well among many, including the Muslim clerics. Islamic scholar Maulana Masood Hassan Qasmi, who hails from Assam, said that the word ‘madrasa’ meant school.

He said that preventing the opening of private madrasas or closing them down was in violation of the Constitution. “We welcome the move of converting government-aided madrasas into general schools,” said Qasmi while referring that Article 30 of the Constitution states minorities have the right to establish and administer educational institutions.

Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, madrasa
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

ASHA workers at forefront of ensuring healthy India: PM Modi

A man carries his belongings through a flooded area after heavy rains in Morigaon district of Assam on May 22, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

Assam flood: Six more die, 7.2 lakh people affected

Batadrava police station set on fire on Saturday (PTI)

Homes razed after mob in Assam sets police station afire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chairman of NEC Corporation Nobuhiro Endo during a meeting in Tokyo. PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. (PTI)

Japan an 'indispensable partner' in India's continuing transformation: PM Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham