Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, Politics

Uttar Pradesh: Congress sucks in Muslim votes, SP-BSP tie fails

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : May 23, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 1:28 pm IST

Congress has maintained it aimed at strengthening its organisation and that the 2022 Assembly polls were its real target.

However, what can be safely assumed now is that the Grand Old Party of India has actually done was to gnaw away at a large chunk of the Muslim votes from the SP-BSP kitty, thus helping the BJP surge ahead. (Photo: ANI | AP | PTI)
 However, what can be safely assumed now is that the Grand Old Party of India has actually done was to gnaw away at a large chunk of the Muslim votes from the SP-BSP kitty, thus helping the BJP surge ahead. (Photo: ANI | AP | PTI)

New Delhi: Among the biggest unravellings of this election has been the fizzling out of the SP-BSP ganthbandhan in Uttar Pradesh which was supposed to be the one alliance which could prevent Narendra Modi’s march to the Lok Sabha.

Despite its promise of holding the Modi juggernaut in the three Lok Sabha bypolls of Gorakhpur, Kairana and Phulpur, the SP-BSP alliance made little dent in the BJP tally of 72. The party is expected to win at least 60 seats this time.

Around noon, the Samajwadi Party vote share stood at 18.3 per cent, Bahujan Samaj Party at 19.3 per cent and the BJP at 49.1 per cent -- an improvement from its 2014 and 2017 performances.

As far as ground politics go, the one reason which could have been attributed is the Congress fielding separate candidates in at least more than 30 seats has cut into the anti-BJP votes.

Officially the Congress has maintained they have cut into the BJP’s upper caste votes and thus helped the SP-BSP in pockets. Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi had hinted at so when she said the Congress had deliberately fielded weak candidates in certain pockets.

However, what can be safely assumed now is that the Grand Old Party of India has actually done was to gnaw away at a large chunk of the Muslim votes from the SP-BSP kitty, thus helping the BJP surge ahead.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had hinted the same when he had said towards the end that the entire Muslim votebank had shifted to the Congress.

The Congress has maintained it aimed at strengthening its organisation and that the 2022 Assembly polls were its real target.

But the fact that Rahul Gandhi was trailing behind Smriti Irani in Amethi shows how far from ground realities the party was. Out of the 1,00,815 votes counted so far, Irani got 49,188 and the Congress President 44,539.

In hindsight, Rahul’s decision to contest from Wayanad was a wise after all.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, amethi, smriti irani, rahul gandhi, uttar pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

It would be the first time in 48 years that an incumbent Prime Minister, heading a majority government, would be voted to power again with a majority. (Photo: File)

Creating history: Modi touches Indira milestone

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: File)

It is a BJP Tsunami, not a wave: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The results, according to Swamy, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance. (Photo: File)

Not Modi wave but Hindutva wave: Subramaniam Swamy on election results

A beaming Thakur was seen waving to the supporters. (Photo: ANI)

Pragya breaks 'silence' to express happiness over poll trend

MOST POPULAR

1

This hideous Game of Thrones Samsung Galaxy Fold can be yours for just Rs 5,71,445

2

SL PM Renil Wickremesinghe congratulates PM Modi after victory looks inevitable

3

Lionel Messi to edge Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballond'Or: Betting odds

4

Watch: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni's hot workout videos will make you hit the gym

5

In the midst of Donald Trump's impeachment talk, know how it works

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham