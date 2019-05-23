Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:55 PM IST

Rahul lauds Modi, requests victorious Smriti Irani to take care of Amethi

Rahul Gandhi also boosted the morale of the Congress workers.

'I congratulate her and would request her to take care of Amethi... I respect the decision of India.' (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congratulating the Narendra Modi-led government for the landslide victory, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said ''I respect the verdict of people of India''.

"You all have worked hard, don't be disappointed, this was a battle of ideologies and we will always fight for it,'' Rahul Said.

When asked about his defeat against Smriti Irani, Rahul Said: ''I congratulate her and would request her to take care of Amethi... I respect the decision of India''.

