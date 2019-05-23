Rahul lauds Modi, requests victorious Smriti Irani to take care of Amethi

Rahul Gandhi also boosted the morale of the Congress workers.

New Delhi: Congratulating the Narendra Modi-led government for the landslide victory, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said ''I respect the verdict of people of India''.

In a media briefing, Rahul Gandhi also boosted the morale of the Congress workers.

"You all have worked hard, don't be disappointed, this was a battle of ideologies and we will always fight for it,'' Rahul Said.

When asked about his defeat against Smriti Irani, Rahul Said: ''I congratulate her and would request her to take care of Amethi... I respect the decision of India''.