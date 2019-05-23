Only marginal gains, but absolutely no luck for Congress this time

The trends show that the Congress, except in Punjab and Kerala, has lost the battle in other states.

Mumbai: The Congress was leading in 51 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections which is seven more than its final tally of 44 in 2014 general elections.

This is an indicator that the grand old party has not travelled much in the last five years.

The Congress was wiped out from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi and led only in one from Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress was wiped out from Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi and led only in one from Madhya Pradesh.

Considered as a stronghold of the party, Maharashtra has at least given ally Nationalist Congress Party six constituencies.

The states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which the party won in Assembly polls six months ago, decimated it to single digits.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress gained Kanker and Korba parliamentary constituencies losing the remaining nine to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rajasthan unequivocally chose the saffron party as the Congress trailed in all 25 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress registered a dismal performance as it led in just one seat of Guna giving the BJP an edge in the rest 28 constituencies.

The party has lost major ground in Karnataka, where it is in coalition with the JD(S). It led in only four seats whereas the BJP leads in 23.

The Congress led in 10 seats in Punjab and 19 seats in Kerala which seem to be the only relief for the party.

