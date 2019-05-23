Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 02:00 PM IST

Not Modi wave but Hindutva wave: Subramaniam Swamy on election results

According to Swamy, these election results signify that religion has prevailed over caste.

The results, according to Swamy, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance. (Photo: File)
 The results, according to Swamy, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: It looks like a clean sweep for BJP-NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As their slogan "Ab ki baar 300 paar" turns into reality, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy has credited it to Hindutva wave and not Modi wave, the HuffPost India reported.

According to Swamy, these election results signify that religion has prevailed over caste. He also emphasised on the importance of the Indian youth.

"They are young nationalists. They don't care about caste," he said.

The results, according to Swamy, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance.

"People have, instead voted for a relative corruption free five years," he said.

He also said that people recognise the current government's efforts to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants from India.

