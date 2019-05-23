Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi drops 'Chowkidar' prefix, but 'it will remain part of him'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2019, 6:51 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 6:51 pm IST

'The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation,' Modi said.

'The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too,' Modi tweeted. (Photo: File)
 'The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too,' Modi tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Dropping the 'Chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle, Narendra Modi who is preparing to wear the crown of Prime Minister for the second time said,  ''It ('Chowkidar) remains an integral part of me''.

''Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress. The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!'', Modi tweeted.

Thanking the citizens for their making the ''Mein bhi Chowkidar'' campaign a success, Modi said: ''The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption, and cronyism.''

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: election results 2019, chowkidar, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to latest EC data on counting trends, Gandhi was ahead of P P Suneer by about 4.31 lakh votes in the seat, his second, clearly heading for a win. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Kerala: Cong ahead, Rahul wins Wayanad with record margin

Former actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol led by 77,000 votes against state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha, Punjab: Congress bags 8 out of 13 seats

Modi waved to the crowd, acknowledging the warm welcome accorded to him. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Modi receives grand welcome at BJP headquarters

Reflecting the coalition's plight, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga and former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda in Tumkur were trailing their BJP rivals, Election Commission trends showed. (Photo: File)

17th Lok Sabha result, Karnataka: BJP sweeps in, leaves Cong-JD(S) in tizzy

MOST POPULAR

1

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

2

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

3

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

4

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

5

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham