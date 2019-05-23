Modi drops 'Chowkidar' prefix, but 'it will remain part of him'

'The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation,' Modi said.



New Delhi: Dropping the 'Chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle, Narendra Modi who is preparing to wear the crown of Prime Minister for the second time said, ''It ('Chowkidar) remains an integral part of me''.

''Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress. The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!'', Modi tweeted.

Thanking the citizens for their making the ''Mein bhi Chowkidar'' campaign a success, Modi said: ''The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption, and cronyism.''

