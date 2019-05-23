India election results: BJP takes lead in K'taka, Congress-JD(S) stares at collapse

Among prominent candidates, Tejasvi Surya of BJP, is leading from Bangalore South constituency against Congress's B.K Hariprasad.

Bengaluru: The BJP has taken a huge lead in the national election in Karnataka over the Congress-JD(S) alliance, which took power in the state exactly a year ago. The BJP was ahead in 24 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress and JDS are ahead in only four.

The JDS-Congress coalition appeared to be heading for a disastrous showing in the state after months of internal bickering and strain.

The alliance accused the BJP of constantly trying to destabilize it by trying to engineer defections. Two days ago, Congress leader Roshan Baig ripped into his party leadership in Karnataka, calling them "buffoons" and a "flop show".

If the coalition performs poorly and wins less than 10 seats, it faces a very real threat of collapse, say its leaders.

The two parties have struggled to keep the coalition afloat. Some in the Congress accuse the JDS of prepping to switch sides to the BJP.

BJP's tallest leader in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, said today's result was due to the "pride of the JDS and Congress".

"History is created again. People who spoke with disregard about the PM like Siddaramaiah and importantly Rahul Gandhi should apologise and this is what I ask for," he said.

Karnataka voted in two phases on April 18 and April 23.

