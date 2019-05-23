Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 02:00 PM IST

India, Politics

'Abki baar, 300 paar': Manoj Tiwari confident of BJP’s win in LS

ANI
Published : May 23, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 10:29 am IST

The 48-year-old Bhojpuri film star and singer is eyeing to retain the seat where Congress party fielded heavyweight Sheila Dikshit.

Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP unit, said that his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats, as counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP unit, said that his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats, as counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began on Thursday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP unit, said that his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats, as counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began on Thursday.

"Last time, the nation was looking for hope and made the BJP win with around 300 seats. But, this time, it is all about people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they all are happy with his performance. I am sure we will come to power with over 350 seats," Tiwari told ANI.

In one of the keenly watched seats in the country, North East Delhi is witnessing a triangular fight between incumbent Manoj Tiwari, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit from Congress and Dilip Pandey from AAP.

"In Congress, all people are not bad. Some of them are aware that the party did mistakes in the past and they have to face the repercussions now. Those who cannot work like Modi ji, can at least praise him as he has set very high standards," Tiwari added.

The 48-year-old Bhojpuri film star and singer is eyeing to retain the seat where Congress party fielded heavyweight Sheila Dikshit.

"We will win and there is no doubt about it. Be it Muslim, Sikh, or anyone for that matter, every voter is important for us. We don't discriminate anyone based on their religion. Everyone including Muslims, Dalits, backward classes, women and all other sections of the society strongly supported us," Dikshit told ANI earlier this week.

All seven seats of Delhi went to polls on May 12.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, bjp, manoj tiwari, sheila dikshit, 17thloksabhaelectionresults
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

It would be the first time in 48 years that an incumbent Prime Minister, heading a majority government, would be voted to power again with a majority. (Photo: File)

Creating history: Modi touches Indira milestone

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: File)

It is a BJP Tsunami, not a wave: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The results, according to Swamy, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance. (Photo: File)

Not Modi wave but Hindutva wave: Subramaniam Swamy on election results

A beaming Thakur was seen waving to the supporters. (Photo: ANI)

Pragya breaks 'silence' to express happiness over poll trend

MOST POPULAR

1

This hideous Game of Thrones Samsung Galaxy Fold can be yours for just Rs 5,71,445

2

SL PM Renil Wickremesinghe congratulates PM Modi after victory looks inevitable

3

Lionel Messi to edge Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballond'Or: Betting odds

4

Watch: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni's hot workout videos will make you hit the gym

5

In the midst of Donald Trump's impeachment talk, know how it works

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham