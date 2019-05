2019 Lok Sabha result: Top Winners, Losers

The regional parties, who were speculated to have played a key role in forming governement, have also not been able to make a big impact.

Mumbai: The 2019 election results have been unprecedented as after four decades the incumbent government is returning with a victory bigger than the earlier.

There were many shockers as political parties lost their safest seats. As the Bharatiya Janata Party was headed to a landslide victory, the grand-old party was disappointed with some of its star campaigners facing defeat against archrivals.

Regional parties, who were speculated to have played a key role in forming a minority governement, have also not been able to make a big impact.

Andhra’s YSR Congress and Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have been able to make a significant impact.

Here is a look at the key victories and losses:

Candidates Party Constituency Result Narendra Modi BJP Varanasi Won Amit Shah BJP Gandhinagar Won Sonia Gandhi INC Raebarelli Won Rahul Gandhi INC Wayanad Won Rahul Gandhi INC Amethi Lost Smriti Irani BJP Amethi Won Poonam Sinha SP Begusarai Lost Rajnath Singh BJP Lucknow Won Kanhaiya Kumar CPI(M) Begusarai Lost Giriraj Singh BJP Begusarai Won Shatrughan Sinha INC Patna Sahib Lost Ravi Shankar Prasad BJP Patna Sahib Won Sunny Deol BJP Gurdaspur Won Balram Jhakhar INC Gurdaspur Won Akhilesh Yadav SP Azamgarh Won Mulayam Singh Yadav SP Mainpuri Won Dimple Yadav SP Kannauj Trails Farooq Abdullah NC Srinagar Won Feroze Varun Gandhi BJP Pilibhit Won Digvijaya Singh BJP Bhopal Lost Sadhvi Pragya Thakur BJP Bhopal Won Ajit Singh INLD Muzaffarnagar Lost Shivpal Singh Yadav PSP(L) Firozabad Lost Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Hyderabad Won Urmila Matondkar INC Mumbai North Won Jyotiraditya Scindia INC Guna Trails Chirag Paswan LJP Jamui (SC) Won H D Devegowda JD(S) Tumkur Trails Sharad Yadav RJD Madhepura Trails Pappu Yadav RJD Madhepura Lost Jayant Sinha BJP Hazaribagh Won Subodh Kant Sahay INC Ranchi Lost Sadanand Gowda BJP Bangalore North Won B K Hariprasad INC Bangalore South Lost Veerappa Moily INC Chikkballapur Lost Mallikarjun Kharge INC Gulbarga Lost Anantkumar Hegde BJP Uttara Kannada Won Dr. Shashi Tharoor INC Thiruvananthapuram Won Nakul Kamal Nath INC Chhindwara Leads Supriya Sule NCP Baramati Won Pritam Munde BJP Beed Won Priya Dutt INC Mumbai North-Central Lost Poonam Mahajan BJP Mumbai North-Central Won Sanjay Nirupam INC Mumbai North-West Lost Milind Deora INC Mumbai South Trails Ashok Chavan INC Nanded Trails Anant Geete Shiv Sena Raigad Trails Sushilkumar Shinde INC Solapur Lost Sambit Patra BJP Puri Won Manvendra Singh INC Barmer Lost Arjun Meghwal BJP Bikaner Won Rajyawardhan

Rathore BJP Jaipur Rural Won Dayanidhi Maran DMK Chennai Central Won Ambumani Ramadoss PMK Dharmapuri Lost Karti Chidambaram INC Sivaganga Won Kanimozhi Karunanidhi DMK Thoothukkudi Won Renuka Chowdhary INC Khammam Lost Jitin Prasada INC Dhaurahara Lost Salman Khurshid INC Farrukhabad Lost Niranjan Jyoti BJP Fatehpur Won Mahesh Sharma BJP Gautam B. Nagar Won Gautam Gambhir BJP East Delhi Won Kirron Kher BJP Chandigarh Won Manoj Tiwari BJP North East Delhi Won Atishi Marlena BJP East Delhi Lost Harsimrat Kaur Badal SAD Bhatinda Won Kiren Rijiju BJP Arunachal West Won Aupriya Patel Apna Dal Mirzapur Won Badruddin Ajmal AIUDF Dhubri Won Ravi Kishan BJP Gorakhpur Won Anurag Thakur BJP Hamirpur Won Vijender INC South Delhi Lost

