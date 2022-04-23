Saturday, Apr 23, 2022 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

  Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house
India, Politics

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2022, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2022, 11:35 am IST

The police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further

Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)
  Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers on Saturday morning broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who have decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house here, police said.

However, the police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further, an official said.

 

The Ranas had on Friday said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

Shiv Sena workers, who have strongly objected to the politician couple's plan, have been camping outside 'Matoshree' since Friday morning. Taking an aggressive stand, the party leaders and workers have said they will not let the couple go back without 'prasad' "if they dared to turn up".

"Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades placed at a distance of around 50 meters from the apartment where the Ranas own a flat in suburban Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. Shiv Sena supporters raised slogans in support of Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence," the police official said.

 

However, the police personnel deployed at the spot brought the situation under control and dissuaded the party workers from indulging in anything that would create a law and order problem, he said.

On Friday, Mumbai police had served a notice to Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city. Navneet Rana has been provided Y category security by the central government.

Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters here that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.

 

The city police have stepped up security outside 'Matoshree'. Barricades have been placed on the road leading to the Thackeray residence to avoid crowding, the official said.

"In order to maintain law and order situation, the police have increased security and deployed large number of personnel outside 'Matoshree'," the official said.

Early this morning, senior police officers, including zonal DCP Manjunath Singe, visited the place and took stock of security deployment, he said.

Besides 'Matoshree', the police have also increased security at 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Thackeray in south Mumbai.

 

A Shiv Sena supporter camping outside 'Matoshree' said, "We have accepted the challenge of the Rana couple. Let them come, we are ready to welcome them and give them 'prasad'."

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said, "'Matoshree' is a temple for Shiv Sainiks. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood, nobody should teach us Hindutva. People are aware of the work done during the pandemic by CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government."

Tags: shiv sena workers, hanuman chalisa, mp navneet rana
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

