India, Politics

Resolve migrant workers' problems on priority: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2020, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2020, 4:06 pm IST

Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post May 3 should only be continued in COVID-19 hotspot zones

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said issues of migrant workers must be addressed as the first priority and lockdown beyond May 3 should only be continued in Covid-19 hotspots and not in green zones.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting through video-conferencing, the former party president said the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus was a mere pause button.

"Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button," he said.

Gandhi said the further extension of the lockdown post May 3 should only be continued in Covid-19 hotspot zones.

"As a nation we need to think of a transition from a lockdown to lockdown only in disease hot zones and commencement of activities in the green zones," he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, coronavirus (covid-19)

