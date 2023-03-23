Thursday, Mar 23, 2023 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

  India   Politics  23 Mar 2023  Modi, Shah to visit Karnataka again ahead of high-profile polls
India, Politics

Modi, Shah to visit Karnataka again ahead of high-profile polls

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published : Mar 23, 2023, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2023, 8:04 pm IST

While the home minister will be landing late Thursday night, the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state on Saturday

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (AA Image)
 (L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (AA Image)

NEW DELHI: With the high-profile Karnataka Assembly elections due to be held in May, the BJP’s two top leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, are all set to visit the poll-bound state yet again.

While the home minister will be landing late Thursday night, the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state on Saturday. Both the saffron heavyweights will visit the Lingayat-dominated areas, to consolidate this powerful votebank. Also, with an eye on the rural votebank, the state government has kicked off a bunch of irrigation projects worth Rs 2,800 crores.

Targeting the backwards’ votebank,  chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has so far earmarked Rs 30,000 crores for the  Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP). While the home minister is visiting the state twice in a week, this will be the Prime Minister’s seventh visit to the state. The PM will attend the closing ceremony of the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra in Lingayat-dominated Devangere. Mr Modi is also expected to address a public rally.

As the state gears up for the polls, BJP strategists are of the view that the party will “comfortably breast the tape”, with the AAP and AIMIM throwing their hats into the ring. Even as the situation seems to be tough for the parties in the fray, the BJP spin doctors claimed that the AAP and AIMIM will “split the Opposition vote”. The BJP also seems to be somewhat confident that the Prime Minister’s repeated visits to the state would also swing the election in the party’s favour.

The BJP also felt that the Basavaraj Bommai government got a shot in the arm with the Supreme Court “not staying” the water diversion project at the Mahadayi River. Mr Bommai has also been playing the Karnataka pride card by effectively, countering the “Marathi politics” in the Bombay-Karnataka region, sources said.

Mr Bommai also announced that the state government has set a target to provide drinking water to 4.64 lakh households in Vijaypura districts and has given connections to 2.87 lakh houses. With the prime target being the rural votebank, the Bommai government has disbursed nearly Rs 16,000 crores among 54 lakh farmers, while the schemes for the uplift of farmers, women, youth and working class have been launched.

Tags: aimim, amit shah, basavaraj bommai, narendra modi, vijaya sankalp yatra

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for hearing of a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark, in Surat, Thursday, March 23, 2023. The court convicted Gandhi in the case. (PTI Photo)

Modi surname remarks: Surat court sentences Rahul to two years in jail; grants bail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with International Telecommunication Union Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw releases 'Bharat 6G Vision' document, during the inauguration of ITU Area office & Innovation Centre, in New Delhi, (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

India unveiling 6G 'vision' just 6 months after 5G rollout: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Buddha Jayanti Park, in New Delhi, Monday, March 20, 2023. (AFP)

Modi, Kishida review 'challenge' of China; boost trade, defence ties

Security personnel stand guard following crack down on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters, in Jalandhar, Sunday March 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Suspension of internet, SMS services extended; Amritpal Singh remains elusive

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham