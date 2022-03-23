Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 | Last Update : 01:54 AM IST

  India   Politics  23 Mar 2022  India 'shaky' on aggression of Putin: Biden
India, Politics

India 'shaky' on aggression of Putin: Biden

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Mar 23, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2022, 1:03 am IST

India has so far abstained from voting against Russia on any of the UN resolutions so far on the Ukraine conflict

President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI
 President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI

New Delhi: Making clear his unhappiness with New Delhi’s stand, United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday termed India’s response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine as “shaky”, while also making it clear that the response of other Quad members such as Japan and Australia was “strong.”

India has so far abstained from voting against Russia on any of the UN resolutions so far on the Ukraine conflict. The issue could be raised by the US at the high-level 2+2 talks between the two nations at the defence and foreign ministerial level that is expected to take place in Washington next month.

 

India has time-tested ties with Russia spanning decades, especially in the defence and civil nuclear sectors and is now also purchasing Russian oil at discounted rates, much to the dismay of Washington.

Speaking at a Business Roundtable, President Biden said, “In response to dealing with his (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) aggression, there has been an united front in NATO and the Pacific. The Quad has, with the possible exception of India (which has) been somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong. So has Australia in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”

India is part of the four-nation Quad in the Indo-Pacific region along with the United States, Australia and Japan but even at the Quad forum, India has refused to be part of any move to condemn Russia although New Delhi has repeatedly called for a cessation of violence on the Ukraine conflict.

 

President Biden’s comment came just hours after India held foreign office consultations (FOC) with the United States in New Delhi earlier on Monday evening during which the Ukraine issue was discussed. It also came after Summits between India and its other Quad partners—Japan and Australia.

In a statement on the FOC with the US, the MEA said, “The FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others. Foreign secretary Shringla and undersecretary of state Nuland agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues.  ... the two sides reviewed progress in various domains under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

 

The MEA added, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Following up on the Quad Leaders’ Meetings, they expressed a keen desire to implement quickly the Quad’s positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries in the Indo-Pacific region. ... Both sides looked forward to the India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington D.C. They agreed to hold the next FOC at a mutually convenient date in Washington D.C.”

Tags: joe biden, russian military, russia-ukraine war
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

3 leaders part of g-23 meet sonia gandhi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the state Budget session, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

Haryana passes anti-conversion Bill

Charred remains of the houses after some miscreants set the houses on fire for allegedly avenging the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. At least 8 persons were burnt to death in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

8 burnt alive over TMC leader's murder in WB

Superintendent of Police (Birbhum) Nagendra Nath Tripathi who inspected the area in the morning along with a large contingent of cops confirmed the death of only seven villagers. (ANI)

8 charred bodies recovered from burnt houses in Bengal village

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham