Sunday, Dec 22, 2019 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, Politics

UP: Priyanka Gandhi meets kin of person who died during anti-CAA protest

ANI
Published : Dec 22, 2019, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2019, 6:35 pm IST

Violence has erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the CAA.

Gandhi expressed her condolences to the family and extended her support to them in this hour of grief. (Photo: File)
 Gandhi expressed her condolences to the family and extended her support to them in this hour of grief. (Photo: File)

Bijnor: Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met the family of Suleiman, who died during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the city.

Suleiman died during a anti-CAA protest on December 20.

Gandhi expressed her condolences to the family and extended her support to them in this hour of grief.

Violence has erupted in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed NRC with the incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism that led to the death of 15 persons, said the Uttar Pradesh Police.

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5,000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, said the state's Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh.

"A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured," said the top cop.

Tags: caa, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

The Congress leader also told the youths that the only way to 'destroy' them is by responding with love towards every Indian citizen. (Photo: File)

Dear youth... defeat PM Modi, Shah with your love: Rahul Gandhi

Reaching out to Muslims, PM Modi said they don't need to worry at all. (Photo: ANI)

CAA, NRC not applicable to Muslims of our country: PM Modi

Amid the widespread protest against the amendment to the citizenship law, Bajwa argued that the Government needs to undertake the humanitarian step for Amhadiyyas, who have had to flee Pakistan following persistent persecution. (Photo: Twitter)

Bajwa writes to Prez, seeks CAA expansion to include Ahmadiyyas too

The identified protestors would be fined and if they fail to pay the amount, the authorities would seal their properties. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath government starts process to seize property of rioters

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham