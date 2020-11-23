Sunday, Nov 22, 2020 | Last Update : 11:05 PM IST

  India   Politics  22 Nov 2020  Shah completes successful Chennai visit
India, Politics

Shah completes successful Chennai visit

THE ASIAN AGE. | G BABU JAYAKUMAR & D SEKAR
Published : Nov 22, 2020, 10:45 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2020, 10:45 pm IST

Shah did not seem to have missed meeting actor Rajinikanth, going by his remarks at a meeting with BJP functionaries

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)
  Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters in Chennai. (PTI)

Chennai: After the long night of meetings and tete-a-tetes that Union home minister Amit Shah had with state BJP functionaries and others after his official meeting at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, actor Rajinikanth's message was conveyed to Shah by the auditor and magazine editor S. Gurumuruthy. The same was the case with M.K. Alagiri, the DMK strongman in Madurai and son of the late former chief minister M. Karunanidhi, Alagiri is said to have sent a message through K.P. Ramalingam, an ousted DMK leader who joined the BJP earlier on Saturday

The Shah visit is being seen as a major success both by the BJP and the ruling AIADMK, which announced that its poll tie-up with the BJP would continue into 2021 when the state Assembly polls will be held.  The BJP had left no stone unturned to have Shah greeted warmly in the city by the ruling party.

 

According to sources, Gurumurthy was closeted with Shah for more than two hours. Rajinikanth is said to have told Gurumurthy what his plans were for the next Assembly elections when the two of them met very recently.

However, Shah did not seem to have missed meeting Rajinikanth, going by his remarks at a meeting with BJP functionaries. Shah had said that the party should not be dependent on celebrities and should be built on the strength of its ideological moorings.

Prior to addressing party members, Shah met leaders from the AIADMK, PMK and DMDK and reportedly settled the seat sharing question with them. The AIADMK leaders, O. Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and D. Jayakumar, had agreed to give 20 to 25 seats to the BJP, another 25 to the PMK and 15 to the DMDK, which would also be given a Rajya Sabha nomination.

 

Though none of this information was confirmed by any of the leaders involved in the talks, sources say that the AIADMK is keen on contesting close to 165 of the 234 seats in the Assembly as it wants to form a government on its own without support from allies. They had also promised to give more seats to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, citing it as ‘MGR formula’ that gave the Congress more MP seats and less MLA seats in the past.

Shah had stressed on the need to weaken the DMK for them to win the elections and told the cadre not to give up on their efforts in building the party. He cited examples of the BJP being extremely weak in some states and then rising to the level of capturing power. BJP had a future in Tamil Nadu, he had reportedly told the functionaries.

 

While leaving for Delhi on Sunday morning, Shah is said to have spoken to State Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan on behalf of Anna University Vice Chancellor M K Surappa. He had told the Minister not to harass Surappa through enquiry commissions and so on.

Tags: amit shah in tamil nadu, actor rajinikanth political entry, rajinikanth amit shah

Latest From India

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Soldier killed, three injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi reviews security after intel warns of terror attack

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation: Gehlot

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao firms plans of anti-Modi front

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham