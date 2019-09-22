Sunday, Sep 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

India, Politics

2 Air India plane hit by thunderstorm suffer damages, cabin crew injured

ANI
Published : Sep 22, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2019, 8:53 am IST

The pilot, as well as the crew members on board, did not report the incident to the airline's flight safety department.

The plane for flight number AI-467, operating between New Delhi to Vijayawada, was an Airbus 320. (Photo: ANI)
 The plane for flight number AI-467, operating between New Delhi to Vijayawada, was an Airbus 320. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Air India has launched an investigation against crew members of flight number AI-467, following an incident in which the plane suffered damages after encountering severe thunderstorm.

The plane for flight number AI-467, operating between New Delhi to Vijayawada, was an Airbus 320.

The incident occurred on September 17, but the pilot, as well as the crew members on board, did not report the incident to the airline's flight safety department as per the norm, following which an investigation was launched, according to Air India officials.

No passengers or crew members were injured in the incident.

Another similar incident was reported on the aircraft Airbus-321 when the flight number AI-048 was plying from New Delhi to Cochin.

The flight encountered bad weather and faced severe thunderstorms, but the pilot immediately reported the incident to the flight safety department. Some crew members of the flight sustained minor injuries in the incident.

After landing at the Cochin airport, the aircraft was grounded for four hours following which it was released for resuming operations.

"In both cases, an investigation is underway. After thorough checking by flight safety department the aircraft was approved for operation," an Air India spokesperson told ANI.

In both incidents, no injuries to passengers was reported.

Tags: air india, cabin crew
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Unfortunately, the government is still not seeing this slowdown as an opportunity for investment, increasing productivity and exports,' Desarda said. (Photo: Twitter)

Govt lost chance to strengthen economy 5 yrs back: Economist Desarda

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima was granted anticipatory bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Saturday in connection with an electricity theft case. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Azam Khan's wife gets protection from arrest in electricity theft case

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said Pakistan is the

Pakistan ‘least qualified'’ to criticise India on Kashmir: Shashi Tharoor

A month after a law student levelled charges of rape against Chinmayanand, he was arrested on Friday by Uttar Pradesh police. (Photo: File)

Akhara Parishad to expel Chinmayanand from saint community

MOST POPULAR

1

LG NanoCell 9 Series 4K (65SM9000) review: Avant-garde performance!

2

Bus driver in Noida gets challan for ‘not wearing helmet’, fined

3

Crime in the wild: ED attaches 3 chimpanzees, 4 marmosets in money laundering case in WB

4

Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles fearing fine

5

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham