Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

India, Politics

Watch: Mamata Banerjee makes tea, shares with locals

ANI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 8:37 am IST

In a video, shared by Banerjee on Twitter, she can be seen surrounded by locals as she makes tea at a stall and serves it to local people.

In another video shared by her, Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 In another video shared by her, Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Digha: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made tea and shared it with the locals at a stall in Duttapur village in Digha.

In a video, shared by Banerjee on Twitter, she can be seen surrounded by locals as she makes tea at a stall and serves it to local people.

"Sometimes the little joys in life can make us happy. Making and sharing some nice tea (cha/chai) is one of them. Today, in Duttapur, Digha," Banerjee wrote alongside the video.

In another video shared by her, Banerjee can be seen interacting with locals in the area.

"Spent some time today interacting with residents of Duttapur village in Digha," she wrote.

Tags: mamata banerjee, tea making, west bengal cm, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

After his arrest, doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital conducted medical examination at the CBI headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media case: P Chidambaram to be produced in special CBI court today

The SP chief made the allegation while addressing a public meeting here on the occasion of the inauguration of a building of the local A K College. (Photo: File)

'BJP turned dream of Uttam Pradesh into hatya pradesh': Akhilesh on fake encounters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron during his two-day state visit to France from August 22 with an aim to strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism, and civil nuclear energy along with robust trade and investment relations. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to depart for France today; counterterrorism, defence key issues to discuss

The Chief Minister had been running a 'one-man cabinet' that had drawn flak from the opposition Congress and JD(S). (Photo: File)

Portfolios of K'taka Cabinet ministers to be allocated soon: Yediyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s bad month just got a lot worse

2

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

3

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

4

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

5

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham