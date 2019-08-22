Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

India, Politics

Sandeep Deshpande, other MNS leaders taken into custody ahead of Raj-ED face off

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 10:08 am IST

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the ED in this case.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, wearing a tee shirt with 'EDiot Hitler' emblazoned on it, was taken into custody by police Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI)
 Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, wearing a tee shirt with 'EDiot Hitler' emblazoned on it, was taken into custody by police Thursday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Thursday imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai, where MNS chief Raj Thackeray will be present in connection with a money laundering probe.

The move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official said. "Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said. Thackeray will appear at the ED office in Ballard Pier around 10.30 am for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe, the official said.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, wearing a tee shirt with "EDiot Hitler" emblazoned on it, was taken into custody by police Thursday morning. We have imposed section 144 ofCriminal Procedure Code under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, where the ED office is located," the official said.

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four persons in an area where there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility, he said.

Thackeray has appealed the party workers not to protest over the issue, there are possibilities of gathering of supporters outside the ED office, the official said.

Considering the crowd expected to be present outside the ED office before the MNS chief reaches there,heavy police force has been deployed outside the agency office, he said.

"The area outside the ED office has been covered with barricades from three sides of the building and there is just one way to enter or exit," the official said. Police personnel have been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has stronghold, to maintain law and order, the official said.

Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure, he said. Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offences.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi was also summoned by the ED in this case.

Tags: mns, raj thackeray, ed, il&fs, sandeep deshpande
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala briefed media over the arrest of P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

Govt of using CBI, ED as personal revenge-seeking departments: Congress

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the 10th day, with counsel for the one of the original litigants seeking enforcement of his rights to worship at the disputed site. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya land dispute case: SC commences hearing for 10th day

On the other hand, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi accused the Congress party of being synonymous with corruption. (Photo: ANI)

'Confident there is no case against Chidambaram,' says Cong leader Salman Khurshid

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly and will be produced before a court on Thursday, a police official said. (Photo: File)

Dalit leader, 96 others arrested after protest over demolition of temple in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s bad month just got a lot worse

2

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

3

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

4

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

5

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham