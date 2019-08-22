Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 01:08 PM IST

India, Politics

'Release leaders detained in J&K', Oppn parties protest at Jantar Mantar

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 12:44 pm IST

Karti Chidambaram, who arrived in Delhi from Chennai on Thursday morning, had told reporters at the airport that he would join the protest.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, protested on Thursday to demand the release of political leaders under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram also joined the protest at Jantar Mantar. P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case related to INX Media.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav, RJD's Manoj Jha and TMC's Dinesh Trivedi were among those who attended the protest.

The leaders raised slogans demanding the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, resumption of telecom services in the Valley and the immediate release of all political leaders who have been detained.

The National Conference, whose leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are among those detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, was present too.

Karti Chidambaram, who arrived in Delhi from Chennai on Thursday morning, had told reporters at the airport that he would join the protest.

Tags: tmc, congress, karti chidambaram, protest, jantar mantar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Senas win will make up for the loss Danve had faced at the hands of Prashant Bamb of the BJP from Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district during the 2014 Assembly elections. (Photo: Facebook | @AmbadasDanve)

Shiv Sena candidate Ambadas Danve wins Maharashta legislative council election

A fresh political acrimony broke out with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu seeking an explanation from the government. (Photo: File)

Naidu accuses Jagan govt of conspiring to shift capital; YSRCP rejects claim

After the first four choppers, another batch had come to the air base and the eight Apaches are likely to be inducted in the first go. (Photo: file)

Defence Minister to induct Apache attack choppers at Pathankot Air Base

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband after a tiff over domestic issues in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Doubtful of his character, 33-year-old Mumbai woman stabs husband multiple times

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Sara Ali Khan clicks selfie with kids on Mumbai airport; check out this viral clip

2

WHO says microplastics in water not harmful to health

3

Apple’s bad month just got a lot worse

4

Watch: Mamata Banerjee makes tea, shares with locals

5

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham