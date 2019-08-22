Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba appointed as next Cabinet Secretary

Gauba will initially join as the Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat, before he takes over the charge of top bureaucratic.

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba was on Wednesday appointed as the next Cabinet Secretary for a tenure of two years.

Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, will initially join as the Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat, before he takes over the charge of the country’s top bureaucratic from the incumbent P K Sinha.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajiv Gauba, IAS (JH:1982) as Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30.08.2019 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Rajiv Gauba as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date of his assumption of charge till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary,” according to an official order.