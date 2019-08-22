'Disgraceful misuse of power': Rahul, other Cong leaders back Chidambaram

Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter supporting him.

New Delhi: After the arrest of the former Union minister P Chidambaram in an alleged money laundering case involving INX Media, Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter supporting him.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in his tweet claimed that justice will prevail in the end. And peculiar to his style, he took the opportunity to treat his followers on social media to yet another tongue twister of a word.

"Well said @PChidambaram IN!" Shashi Tharoor said in his tweet. "It is a tribute to your strength of character that you are standing up to persecution and character assassination with courage and confidence. I believe justice will prevail in the end. Till then, we will have to allow some malicious minds their schadenfreude."

Schadenfreude, a word of German origin, defines as "enjoyment derived from the troubles of others".

Condemning Chidambaram’s arrest, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government in his Tweet, “Modi's Govt is using the ED, CBI & sections of a spineless media to character assassinate Mr Chidambaram. I strongly condemn this disgraceful misuse of power.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday tweeted in support of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who faces arrest in the INX Media case, saying he was being “shamefully hunted down”.

“An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, @PChidambaram_IN ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister & Home Minister,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a two-part tweet.

“He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government, but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are,” she added.

However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a "witch-hunt" and "abuse" by the government and agencies allegedly acting on its behest. "The shameless witch-hunt & unheard of abuse of CBI/ED by Modi Govt 2.0 is playing on every TV screen in India. It's a sham and shame that democracy stands dead in the hands of the BJP," tweeted Surjewala.

"India witnesses worst kind of virulent vendetta by Modi Govt as the BJP runs a police state," Surjewala added in another tweet.

After over an hour-long high voltage drama on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrested the former Union minister on an arrest warrant issued by a competent court and took him to the CBI headquarters.