Mamata attacks BJP over I-T notice to Durga Puja Committees Forum

'I condemn this attitude of bringing the puja committee under Income Tax,' Mamata said.

On the proposal of changing name of Bardhaman railway station, Banerjee said, 'State proposal should be taken into consideration. This is BJP's proposal and I have no knowledge about it.' (Photo: File)
 On the proposal of changing name of Bardhaman railway station, Banerjee said, 'State proposal should be taken into consideration. This is BJP's proposal and I have no knowledge about it.' (Photo: File)

Kolkata: After the Durga Puja Committees Forum got Income Tax notice, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit out at the BJP and said that the puja committees should not come under the radar of the income tax.

"When the election comes, they do Hindu-Muslim.... When the election comes, they do this side and that side... Festival is a festival. I will just say one thing that if some party uses fund for elections that is not under income-tax. So, if puja committees do puja it should not come under income tax," Banerjee said after a meeting with Zilla Parishad members.

"This is a donation given by the public. I condemn this attitude of bringing the puja committee under Income Tax. This is an insult to puja. This is a community programme. The way they are being harassed, I am feeling sad.... During the elections, they take the Hindu along, and after the election, they do this," she said.

On the proposal of changing name of Bardhaman railway station, Banerjee said, "State proposal should be taken into consideration. This is BJP's proposal and I have no knowledge about it."

