K'taka crisis: 'Will pass ruling today,' says Speaker as Assembly begins

On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote.

The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly.

Tension in both the camps i.e. JD(S)-Congress and the BJP, is apparently at its peak with leaders pulling up their socks and making all-out efforts to fetch numbers. In pursuit, both BJP and Congress leaders simultaneously held legislative party meetings in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

12.13 pm: "In your speeches, make sure that dignity of Assembly is kept alive. These are time stalling tactics being used. It harms the image of Assembly, Speaker and also image of you as MLAs," says Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

12.10 pm: As the Assembly begins, Karnataka Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said, "I will have to pass a ruling today. I was delayed as I was checking the Supreme Court order."

10:55 am: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar summons rebel MLAs to meet him at his office at 11 am on July 23. The notice has been issued over disqualification (of rebel MLAs) petition by coalition leaders.

10.47 am: Supreme Court refuses to give early hearing on plea by two independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction to conclude floor test in Assembly on Monday.

10.30 am: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa along with BJP MLAs arrives at Vidhana Soudha. Congress-JD(S) coalition government to face floor test in Assembly.

10.27 am: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has said that the trust vote will take place before 6 pm today, reported News18.

10:00 am: The security around the Vidhan Sabha in Karnataka has been heightened ahead of Congress-JD(S) coalition government’s trust vote in the Assembly today.

9.30 am: BJP MLAs leave from Ramada Hotel for Vidhana Soudha; H D Kumaraswamy government will face floor test in the Assembly.

9.00 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, Bengaluru, perform Yoga.

As many as 16 MLAs -- 13 from the Congress and three from JD(S) -- have resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the Kumaraswamy-led government in jitters.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.

If the resignations of the 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and 3 from JDS) are accepted, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, (excluding speaker) reducing the 14 month-old Kumaraswamy government to a minority.

