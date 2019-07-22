Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

India, Politics

2008 Malegaon blast case: Bombay HC seeks untruncated witnesses' statements

PTI
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 2:14 pm IST

Sameer Kulkarni, who is representing himself in the case, argued that the agency is not following the orders of the high court.

The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on the application moved by Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, seeking untruncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet. (Photo: File)
 The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on the application moved by Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, seeking untruncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till August 2 the hearing on the application moved by Prasad Purohit, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, seeking untruncated copies of the witnesses' statements that are part of the charge sheet.

The matter was adjourned by a division bench of Justice Indrajit Mohanty and Justice AM Badar after the counsel for the National Investigation Agency sought a week's time to decide on the application moved by the accused. The agency also sought time to provide the list of those prosecution witnesses whose names have been truncated from the charge sheet.

"Names of the witnesses were given in International terror cases such as 26/11 Mumbai attacks and 1993 Mumbai blasts. The truncated list of witnesses was even given to Kasab. Why can we not get it?" counsel for Purohit contended before the court.

Sameer Kulkarni, who is representing himself in the case, argued that the agency is not following the orders of the high court.

"Examination of un-truncated witnesses has also not been conducted, which is further delaying the matter," he contended.

Besides Kulkarni and Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar and Sudhakar Chaturvedi are also accused in the case.

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Tags: bombay high court, mumbai, blast, malegaon
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

He served as project manager, antenna systems, for Chandrayaan-1, GSAT-12 and ASTROSAT. (Photo: File)

Meet Chandrakanta, from Bengal farmer's son to key member of Chandrayaan-2

The Calcutta High Court Monday extended by one week an interim protection from arrest granted to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with a CBI notice, asking him to appear before its officers for assisting into a multi-crore chit fund scam probe. (Photo: File)

HC extends interim protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

He further said that Thakur made such a statement because it was her 'thought process.' (Photo: ANI)

'She openly opposed PM's program': Owaisi on Pragya's toilet cleaning comment

Editorial further said: 'It is hard to predict when this drama would come to an end'. (Photo: Representational)

Impose President's rule or dismiss Karnataka govt: Shiv Sena to Centre

MOST POPULAR

1

Chandrayaan 2: 'Rocket Women' lead India's second lunar mission

2

Apple working on breakthrough 2020 iPhone technology that Samsung also has

3

Trump surprises newly-weds by attending wedding reception in New Jersey

4

Khan receives no US welcome at airport, takes metro to Pakistan envoy’s house

5

Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Here's the contestants who entered madhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham