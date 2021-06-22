Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir's Gupkar alliance to attend Centre's all-party meeting

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2021, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2021, 1:46 pm IST

The announcement came after PAGD leaders met at Abdullah's Gupkar Road residence to discuss the Centre's invitation

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference along with his son Omar Abdullah, People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, People's Conference president Sajjad Gani Lone and others after meeting of signatories to the Gupkar declaration. (Photo: PTI/File)
Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will attend the all-party convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday.

The announcement came after PAGD leaders met at Abdullah's Gupkar Road residence here to discuss the Centre's invitation.

 

The leaders of the constituent parties, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, arrived at the residence of Abdullah, who is also the National Conference president, at 11 am.

Over the past two days, Jammu and Kashmir's political parties held intra-party discussions.

