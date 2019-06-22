Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

India, Politics

Smriti Irani fumes as daughter gets bullied for her looks

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 8:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 8:13 am IST

Support started to pour in for Irani and her daughter from the Instagram users,as it was liked by more than 36,000 and more than 1,600 comments on it.

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani performs yoga in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani performs yoga in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani has deleted her daughter’s selfie from her official Instagram account after she was allegedly mocked for her looks and subjected to bullying in class by a classmate, “who also instigated other class friends to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s Instagram post”.

“I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class., A Jha, mocks her of her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate for how she looks in her mother Insta post..” she said on her official Instagram account.

In her Insta post, Irani said that she decided to delete the picture as her daughter wanted it. “....My child pleaded with me ‘Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realized my act just supported the bully. So, Mr Jha, my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in karate, at the world championships has been awarded bronze medal twice, is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom,” read her Instagram post.

Support started to pour in for Irani and her daughter from the Instagram users,as it was liked by more than 36,000 and more than 1,600 comments on it.

“Fight back Zo..you are gorgeous in every which way. Insecure bully can cower in your glory! shine on darling,” posted Divya Seth Shah.

“Dear Mr. Jha bully her at your own cost. If she kicks you off, please don’t cry complaining. # shame” said Rikita Mukul.

Tags: instagram, smriti irani

Latest From India

On its part Pakistan’s stated position has been that it has initiated strong measures against terror groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) by seizing more than 700 properties belonging to them. This action is similar to the one initiated by the neighbouring country after it was put in the gray list in 2012.

America, UK discuss Pak stand on terrorism

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia steps in to save jobs of 2 ministers

Defence minister Rajnath Singh consoles the family of a victim of the AN-32 crash after his mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Computer Baba’s ‘havan’ brings trouble for Digvijay Singh

BJP MPs S S Ahluwalia

BJP team to visit Bengal, will sumbit report to Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

2

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

3

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

4

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

5

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham