Rahul Gandhi’s yoga tweet sparks furore

Amit Shah in a tweet said while the Congress supports the medieval practice of triple talaq, it has insulted the forces yet again.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday courted controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of Indian Army performing yoga and captioning it “New India”, an apparent dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation.

The pictures in the tweet showed the Army dog unit and their trainers prostrating. The BJP hit out at the Congress president for his tweet. Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet said while the Congress supports the medieval practice of triple talaq, it insults the armed forces yet again.

He also accused the Congress of spreading negativity. “Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges,” Mr Shah tweeted.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra too hit out Rahul Gandhi. “New India indeed... but Same/Shame Rahul.. disrespects India.. India’s tradition..India's Army..,” Me Patra said in a tweet. “Every Dog is not just a Pidi (name of Rahul Gandhi;s pet) who tweets only for the Gandhi family Scion... These are just not Dogs Sir ..they are those who fight for OUR INDIA.. Salute them!!” Mr Patra also said.

The tweet also drew sharp criticism on social media. Many feared that his twitter account has been hacked. After the Lok Sabha debacle the Congress president has been silent on contentious issue on Twitter. He has only offered condolences in tragedies. This was his first political tweet after the election results.