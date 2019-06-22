PM keeping close watch on Muzaffarpur, says Harsh Vardhan

At that time the Opposition members demanded a similar reference be made for the children who died in Bihar.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “constantly monitoring” the situation in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where more than 130 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and the Centre is “committed to defeat this illness,” informed Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

Dr Vardhan, who visited the area last Sunday, tweeted that on the Prime Minister’s guidance, the Centre is providing all possible support to the Bihar government. The issue was raised in Parliament by the Opposition parties, who demanded that the government make an urgent intervention and pay compensation to families.

In Rajya Sabha, the issue figured when Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu was reading out obituary references on death of former members as well as those killed in terrorist attacks in New Zealand and Sri Lanka. At that time the Opposition members demanded a similar reference be made for the children who died in Bihar.

However, such a reference was not listed in the agenda paper for the day. But the Opposition members kept insisting with their demand and after making a reference to June 21 being celebrated as International Day of Yoga, Mr Naidu addressed the issue and the House condoled their death.

“We will stand in silence in memory of the children who lost their lives,” he said.