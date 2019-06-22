Om Birla plans to help new MPs, cut disruptions

Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 08:31 AM IST

The business advisory committee, which has members from different parties, took a call on the issue and he went by it, he added.

 Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that he would not encourage members to charge into the Well of the House and indulge in slogan shouting, and vowed to ensure that decorum is maintained. Promising transparency in proceedings, he said it would be his endeavour to draw the best from conventions prevailing in parliaments across the world.

Noting that 256 members have been elected for the first time in the 17th Lok Sabha which also has the highest-ever number of woman lawmakers, Mr Birla said he would like an app to be developed to educate them on parliamentary rules and proceedings.

Interacting with media just two days after his election as Speaker, Mr Birla said that he would encourage active participation of first time MPs and try to interact with them individually.

Mr Birla, a two-time BJP MP from Kota in Rajasthan, also asserted that elections in India have always been transparent and said that the Congress would not have been defeated in Lok Sabha polls held after the Emergency in 1977 if this had not been the case.

His remarks come at a time when several Opposition leaders have been expressing doubts over electronic voting machines. Listing his priorities, he said he will work to enhance the House’s dignity and advised members to abide by rules and regulation.

On Friday — the first day when he got to preside over the routine parliamentary proceedings in the House — the Speaker put to practice his decision to conduct the House as per rules.

He repeatedly stopped members from speaking out of turn Question Hour and asked them to abide by rules and refrain from interrupting those allowed by the Chair to speak.

“Why should ‘zindabad-murdabad’ slogans be raised (in) the Well or placards be brought in the Well? Those interested in doing so have the freedom to do so outside,” he said.

However, he assured Opposition members, whose numbers have shrunk further in the 17th Lok Sabha as the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a bigger majority, that he would not be guided by numerical strength in giving opportunity to MPs.

“Every member represents his constituency and I want his or her voice to be heard,” he said, noting that he followed this spirit by allowing division of votes as demanded by Opposition members on the introduction of triple talaq bill.

To a question as to why he allowed the bill’s introduction as the convention has been that the motion of thanks to the President’s address is the first matter to be taken up, Mr Birla said rules take precedence over conventions.

The business advisory committee, which has members from different parties, took a call on the issue and he went by it, he added.

